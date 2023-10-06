Iowa troopers find dead body when they stop to help stalled car: 'We got into it'

Virginia man brutally killed mom of two he mistook for his ex‘Last Stop Larrimah’ doc investigates missing person — in town of 11 residents

Unsuspecting Iowa troopers stumbled upon a disturbing situation Tuesday when they stopped to help a stalled car on the highway — and found a dead body riding in the passenger seat. Jihad Abdul Malik Gasaway, 23, was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, despite his claims the late rider had been alive just moments before police arrived, theGasaway was trying to restart his stranded Silver 2010 Chevrolet Malibu on the side of the highway in Malcolm just after 8 a.m.

The man — later identified as 26-year-old Kemp Xavier Sherrod Harriel — was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. A 9 mm shell casing was found on the front floorboard and two expended bullets were in the front passenger door, officials said.Gasaway was taken into custody and placed inside the patrol car, where he allegedly said, “Please be OK. headtopics.com

During an interrogation, Gasaway told investigators that he and Harriel had left Cedar Rapids for Des Moines early that morning. He claimed he covered up his friend because “I thought he was very cold” and “kept him warm because we were both cold,” the document said.“I didn’t know (victim) was gone until I watched the police eyes and read his lips. That’s when I started crying in the car. He was alive and talking to me,” Gasaway allegedly said.

Gasaway later admitted that he had driven the Malibu into a ditch along the highway earlier that morning — at which time Harriel was still alive.Investigators ruled that Harriel was fatally shot twice in the chest, the state Medical Examiner’s Office ruled. headtopics.com

