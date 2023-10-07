The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Eli Sanders led the way for Iowa State (3-3, 2-1 Big 12), rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Cyclones averaged well over 6 yards per carry before taking a knee at the end of the game, wearing down TCU (3-3, 1-2) in the second half.

Abu Sama ran for 59 yards, with 55 of it coming on a touchdown with 11:30 left in the third quarter to give Iowa State a 17-7 lead. Rocco Becht added 138 passing yards and a touchdown for Iowa State, which improved to 20-5 in its last 25 Big 12 home games.Colorado beats Arizona State 27-24 to end 8-game Pac-12 losing streak headtopics.com

Emani Bailey led the Horned Frogs with 152 yards rushing on 21 attempts – his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris, who ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with nearly 331 yards of total offense per game, left with just under 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.

The TCU offense was struggling with self-inflicted wounds before Morris’ departure, including a blocked punt late in the second quarter.TCU was fortunate to only be trailing 10-7 at halftime. Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris threw interceptions on each of TCU’s first two possessions. Morris had thrown just three picks on the season. headtopics.com

