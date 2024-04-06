Iowa Star Caitlin Clark on Verge of Becoming Best Women's College Basketball Player

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is putting the finishing touches on her legendary college basketball career. Dawn Staley , the head coach for her next competitor, South Carolina , thinks Clark is on the precipice of being the best women's college basketball player of all time. 'If Caitlin wins the championship, she's pretty damn good, yeah, like, she's a GOAT,' Staley said, according to ESPN. 'I mean, she's really damn good regardless, but winning the championship would seal the deal.

I hope to the dear Lord she doesn't.' 'I was really good in college, never won a championship,' Staley, who played four seasons at Virginia, also said. 'You've got to win a championship. That's me personally. I had a great career, but it's always, did you win a championship?' Clark is averaging 31.7 points, 9.0 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season, while shooting 45.8/37.8/86.0. She scored a season-low 21 points in Iowa's Final Four win over UConn on Friday nigh

