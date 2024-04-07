Iowa's Victory Over UConn Becomes Most-Viewed Women's Basketball Game on Record

Iowa 's victory over UConn in the women's Final Four became the most-viewed women's basketball game on record, with an average of 14.2 million viewers on ESPN . It also became the largest audience for an ESPN basketball broadcast. The previous record was 12.3 million viewers for a game between Iowa and LSU in the Elite Eight. This game's viewership surpassed Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals between Cleveland and Boston, which was ESPN 's most-watched basketball game at 13.

51 million viewers. It is also one of the most-viewed games in any sport other than college football and the NFL in recent years. Last year's NCAA men's title game between San Diego State and UConn had an average of 14.79 million viewers

Iowa Uconn Women's Basketball Final Four ESPN Viewership Record

