Iowa's NCAA Final Four Win Sets Women's College Basketball Viewership Record

Iowa 's 71-69 win against UConn in Friday's NCAA Final Four game drew 14.2 million viewers, the most in women's college basketball history, according to ESPN. The matchup produced the highest audience for a basketball game — college or professional — and the second-best non-football telecast ever on the network. Friday's figure is higher than every World Series and NBA Finals game last year. ESPN said the game peaked at 17 million viewers. Iowa vs.

UConn bested a viewership record set just days prior when the Hawkeyes defeated LSU in the Elite Eight on Monday with 12.3 million viewers. Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, once again had a big game to lead the Hawkeyes over the Huskies. She dropped 21 points — under her typical 31.7 points per game average — but was complemented by sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke's game-high 23 points. South Carolina's dominant 78-59 win against NC State in the previous Final Four game peaked at 9 million viewer

Iowa NCAA Final Four Uconn Women's College Basketball Viewership Record Basketball Game Caitlin Clark Hannah Stuelke

