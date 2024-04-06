Iowa's Clark leads comeback win over UConn in women's Final Four

Completely shut down in the first half, the most exciting player in women's college basketball now has one game left in her storied career at Iowa . She'll try to cap it off by bringing the Hawkeyes tClark scored 21 points and made three momentum-turning 3-pointers in the second half to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four on Friday night., which also had a perfect record last year before losing to Iowa in the national semifinals.

The Hawkeyes then fell to LSU in the title game.“It’s gonna take one through five. They’re so skilled. They played a great game today," Clark said of South Carolina. “At this point anybody can take it. You’ve got to go prep, you’ve got one day to take care of yourself, so we’ll be ready.”After a rough opening 30 minutes because of a swarming UConn defense, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer finally got going in the fourth quarte

