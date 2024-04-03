Iowa Repeals Gender Balance Requirement for Decision-Making Bodies

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill repealing an explicit requirement that Iowa's state, county and local decision-making bodies be balanced by gender. Critics warn that this move may lead to fewer opportunities for women.

Reynolds emphasizes the importance of appointing the most qualified people.

An explicit requirement that Iowa's state, county and local decision-making bodies be balanced by gender has been repealed

An explicit requirement that Iowa's state, county and local decision-making bodies be balanced by gender has been repealed.

Iowa Repeals Gender Balance Requirement for Decision-Making BodiesIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill repealing an explicit requirement that Iowa's state, county and local decision-making bodies be balanced by gender. Critics warn that this move may lead to fewer opportunities for women. Reynolds emphasizes the importance of appointing the most qualified people.

