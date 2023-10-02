The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

DeJean’s fourth-quarter punt-return TD lifts Iowa over Michigan State 26-16

Read more:

AP »

DeJean's fourth-quarter punt-return TD lifts Iowa over Michigan State 26-16Cooper DeJean’s 70-yard punt return with less than four minutes to play helped give Iowa a 26-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday night.

3 Up, 3 Down: 4 Turnovers Sink Michigan State’s Upset Chances At IowaThe Spartans continue to shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers and penalties...

Photo Gallery: Iowa-Michigan State FootballHawkeyes Play Host Spartans Saturday Night at Kinnick Stadium

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Jayden Gibson Iowa State PostgameWatch Oklahoma wide receiver Jayden Gibson meet the press after the Sooners’ 50-20 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

WATCH: Oklahoma S Billy Bowman Iowa State Postgame InterviewWatch as Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman met with the media following No. 14 OU’s 50-20 win over Iowa State on Saturday night.

bet365 Bonus Code NYPNEWS nets $365 in Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, NJ, CO & VA all weekendbet365 bonus code NYPNEWS allows new users to make a $10 deposit and $1 wager for $365 in bonus bets. Regardless of bet outcome, the wager earns the bonus bets within an hour of bet settlement. bet…

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Iowa’s health agency will take steps to develop home and community-based services for children with severe mental and behavioral needs as part of an initial agreement with civil rights groups that filed a class action lawsuit.The complaint includes children who have been institutionalized for services that they were previously recommended to receive — and say they were entitled to receive, given the Medicaid Act — in their communities or homes.

“There was a desperate need to build a statewide children’s health system with an effective array of services,” said Catherine Johnson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa. “The complaint that we’ve filed alleges that these services are not available in anywhere in Iowa. They just don’t exist.”

DeJean’s fourth-quarter punt-return TD lifts Iowa over Michigan State 26-16

Donald Trump’s rivals search for paths to stop him as he blazes his own trail

Hawkeyes will test Michigan State acting coach’s claim that his team is on verge of a breakthrough

Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services agreed to consult at least monthly with groups that filed the lawsuit, including Disability Rights Iowa and Children’s Rights, as officials develop a plan to provide these services and manage oversight.

Kelly Garcia, the department’s director, said a “multi-year effort” on Medicaid services in Iowa was already underway prior to the initial agreement.

“Iowa HHS has spent the past several years honing its work to better support children and families,” she said in a statement.

The parties would have until July 1, 2024, to reach a final settlement, which must include a mutually agreed-to plan for implementation of these services and performance metrics.

Johnson is optimistic about the work over the coming months, but she added that “time is of the essence” for these children and families.

“They would like to have these services — well, they would have liked them years ago,” she said. “There is certainly an urgency to providing these services.”