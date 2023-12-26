Iowa opts out of federal program providing food assistance to low-income families

Iowa will not participate this summer in a federal program that gives $40 per month to each child in a low-income family to help with food costs while school is out.





NPRHealth » / 🏆 144. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Single mom's non-profit organization teaches low-income families how to cook healthy meals on a budgetStacie Archer's non-profit organization, Get Cooking, educates low-income families about shopping for healthy food and creating meals for $20 or less. Archer believes that healthy home-cooked dinners are vital for children's development and can help reduce child obesity. A recent study by the National Institutes of Health supports this, showing that frequent family meals decrease the likelihood of children being overweight and reduce unhealthy food intake and eating disorders.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Florida Board Accuses Walt Disney of Providing 'Bribes' to Local OfficialsThe board appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accuses Walt Disney of providing millions of dollars' worth of tickets, discounted hotel stays, merchandise, and other benefits to a previous local board and its employees. The report claims that these benefits were 'akin to bribes of public officials' and that the district's employees believed it was their job to prioritize Disney's interests.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

American Senior Citizens Find Companionship in RobotsSome American senior citizens have a new robot companion. These robots provide companionship and assistance to elderly individuals, helping to alleviate loneliness and isolation.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

President Biden's daughter owes $5,000 in income taxes, according to tax lienAshley Biden, daughter of President Biden, has been notified of owing $5,000 in income taxes starting from 2015, as per a recent tax lien docket obtained by Fox News Digital. The lien, imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, states that the unpaid tax amount is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The period of the lien starts from Jan. 1, 2015, and ends on Jan. 1, 2021. Ashley Biden and her attorney have not commented on the matter.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Visionary.ai and Qualcomm collaborate to enhance low-light photography and videographyVisionary.ai announces collaboration with Qualcomm to improve low-light photography and videography using Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, enabling higher visibility in dark conditions.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »