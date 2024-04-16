Iowa Native Becomes No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft

officially has a new home that’s not far from the homes she has known her entire life. The West Des Moines, Iowa , native — a star for the past four years at the University of Iowa — was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick.ever, is already being felt across the league. The national broadcast schedule features 36 of the Fever’s 40 games — and Indiana hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2016.

“The hero of the heartland is going to be staying there and leading this team. But in terms of attention, we’ve never, ever, ever seen anything like this.” Clark, meanwhile, will pair in Indiana with the 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston, who was named rookie of the year and made the All-Star Game. Clark and Boston seem to be — at least on paper — a perfect combination. Boston is a 6-foot-5 center with soft hands and supreme footwork, and she gets a 6-foot point guard with elite vision and passing ability on top of shooting range that begins at half-court. They could be a high-level inside-out combination for years to come.

Clark took home nearly every individual accolade a player could win, including two national player of the year awards and first-team all-American honors the past three years.

