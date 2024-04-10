Iowa Makes It a State Crime to Be in the State After Being Denied Admission or Removed from the US

It will be a state crime for a person to be in Iowa if previously denied admission to or removed from the United States under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday. The law, which takes effect July 1, targets ' certain aliens ,' according to the text of Senate File 2340. It has elevated anxiety in Iowa 's immigrant communities and has prompted questions among legal experts and law enforcement on how it will be enforced.

It mirrors part of a Texas law that is currently blocked in court. In Iowa and across the country, Republican leaders have accused President Biden of neglecting his responsibilities to enforce federal immigration law, leading Republican governors to send troops to Texas and legislatures to propose a variety of state-level strategies. 'The Biden Administration has failed to enforce our nation's immigration laws, putting the protection and safety of Iowans at risk,' Reynolds said in a statement after signing the bill. 'This bill gives Iowa law enforcement the power to do what he is unwilling to do: enforce immigration laws already on the books.' After the Legislature passed the bill, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert told The Associated Press in an email in March that immigration status does not factor into the department's work to keep the community safe. He said the force is 'not equipped, funded or staffed' to take on responsibilities that are the federal government's

