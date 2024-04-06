Iowa Hawkeyes to Face Undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in Women's Semifinals

The Iowa Hawkeyes are headed back to center stage after defeating a gritty and resilient UConn team in the women’s semifinal on Friday night. But waiting for them will be their fiercest competitor yet – the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks . Iowa and South Carolina will face off in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon after two very different journeys this season. Caitlin Clark has left an indelible mark on college basketball on her way to the WNBA.

In her final season at Iowa, Clark became the all-time leading women's scorer and, eventually, the NCAA Division I overall career scoring leader. All she has left to achieve is becoming a national champion. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM But with all eyes on Iowa and the record books, South Carolina has flown under the radar, and Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks are undoubtedly out for revenge following last season’s heartbreaking loss to the Hawkeyes in the women’s semifinal

