Iowa Hawkeyes Reach Women's Final Amid Controversial Call

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back in the women’s final for the second year in a row, but not without a bit of controversy. Iowa battled through a tough first half against UConn where star shooter Caitlin Clark was limited to just six points. A late surge in the second half, coupled with pivotal three-pointers from Clark, kept Iowa in the race. But a costly turnover with just a minute remaining gave way to Nika Muhl ’s 3-pointer for a 70-69 Iowa lead.

Then, in dramatic fashion, Aaliyah Edwards was called for an illegal screen on Gabbit Marshall. Clark made her first free throw attempt, and Sydney Affolter secured the offensive rebound on the second to end it all. The controversial call made waves on social media, with many disagreeing with officials. 'My point of view, it was pretty clean,' Edwards said of the offensive foul after the gam

Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Final Controversy Caitlin Clark Uconn Nika Muhl Aaliyah Edwards Gabbit Marshall Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa Hawkeyes reach Final Four in NCAA Women's Basketball TournamentHead coach Lisa Bluder leads the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament for the second year in a row. After defeating LSU in the Elite Eight, Bluder discusses her team's preparation for the next round.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Iowa Hawkeyes to Face Undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in Women's SemifinalsThe Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the women's semifinals after defeating UConn. Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading women's scorer, aims to become a national champion. South Carolina seeks revenge for last season's loss to Iowa.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Iowa women's basketball team leaves a lasting impact on Iowa girl battling cancer14-year-old Bailey Lux has been battling cancer for two years, and the Iowa women's basketball team has been there for her every step of the way.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark Leads Iowa Hawkeyes to Final Four with Revengeful WinCaitlin Clark's remarkable performance propels the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Final Four as they defeat LSU in the Elite Eight. Clark's 41 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds, including nine 3-pointers, contribute to the team's victory. Hailey Van Lith, despite being ill, guards Clark.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark and Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA TournamentShe became the NCAA's all-time scoring leader this season and now No. 22 Caitlin Clark has one last shot at bringing a national championship back to Iowa. The Hawkeyes star may be throwing her hat in the ring for the 2024 WNBA Draft, but not without attending to the business at hand of winning March Madness. Caitlin Clark is one of the most exciting athletes in college basketball, making her games even more thrilling to watch. Keep reading for everything you need to know about how to watch Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Iowa holds off West Virginia as Hawkeyes advance to Sweet 16, Caitlin Clark drops 32 pointsCaitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are moving on to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, but they had to sweat through a tough game against West Virginia on Monday night.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »