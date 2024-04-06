Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks to Face Off in Women's College Basketball Championship

The most exciting season in Women's college hoops comes to a close Sunday afternoon when Caitlin Clark will look to take down the Gamecocks, and our college basketball picks believe defense will tell the story in this one.The Iowa Hawkeyes are one victory away from winning the National Championship that escaped them in last season’s Women’s March Madness final loss to LSU.

Sunday afternoon features two programs who the preseason pundits doubted, and the South Carolina Gamecocks and Iowa Hawkeyes proved them all wrong. These programs met in last year's Final Four: While the rest of the world watched LSU beat Iowa in the final, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley watched her starting five depart for the professional ranks. Over the past four years, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder enjoyed watching Caitlin Clark shatter every significant scoring record in the college gam

Iowa Hawkeyes South Carolina Gamecocks Women's College Basketball Championship Defense Redemption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Covers / 🏆 341. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa Hawkeyes to Face Undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in Women's SemifinalsThe Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the women's semifinals after defeating UConn. Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading women's scorer, aims to become a national champion. South Carolina seeks revenge for last season's loss to Iowa.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women’s Final Four. South Carolina awaits.Nextup for the Hawkeyes is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

South Carolina and Iowa Among Favorites in Women's NCAA TournamentThe end is near for perfect brackets in the women's NCAA Tournament, with just 1.7% remaining perfect on CBS' site. South Carolina is the favorite among brackets submitted to the CBS site, followed by Iowa. Last year's champion, LSU, is on 3.2% of ballots.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Brackets backing South Carolina and Iowa for women's NCAA TournamentUndefeated South Carolina is the favorite among brackets submitted to the CBS site to win the women’s NCAA Tournament. But many also believe in Caitlin Clark and Iowa. The Gamecocks were chosen on 40.7% of CBS ballots to win the NCAA Tournament, followed by Iowa at 30.6%. Then there is a serious drop-off, with USC next at 3.6%.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Women’s NCAA tournament: Quality wins lead Texas to 1-seed with South Carolina, USC, IowaTexas could have to contend with No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 NC State and fourth-seeded Gonzaga.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

March Madness: South Carolina, Iowa, USC, Texas top seeded in women's NCAA TournamentWomen's basketball is having itself a moment as March Madness arrives.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »