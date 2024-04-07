Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks Face Off in NCAA Women's Championship

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots over Bree Hall of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half of the 2024 NCAA women's championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday. No. 1 seeds Iowa and South Carolina are playing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. If Iowa wins, it would be its first NCAA championship. The Hawkeyes made it to the final game last year but lost to LSU, 102-85. South Carolina has won the championship twice, in 2017 and in 2022.

The NCAA final between the Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks has been hugely hyped, in part due to Iowa star Clark. South Carolina can earn the 10th perfect season in Division 1 basketball tournament history with a win over Iowa, having never lost a game this season. Caitlin Clark needs no introduction and needed less than 5 minutes to record 13 points in her final collegiate game. This burst out of the gate for the Iowa senior is particularly notable because during Friday night’s Final Four, it took an entire half for her to get to just six points. Clark's done it from all over the court, already with two three-pointers, points from the paint, and in the mid-range. Kate Martin with the Hawkeyes sunk a three to earn Iowa the first points on the board after South Carolina won the tip-off and missed its first shot

Iowa Hawkeyes South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women's Championship Basketball Caitlin Clark Perfect Season

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks to Face Off in Women's College Basketball ChampionshipThe Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks will compete in the Women's College Basketball Championship. The game is expected to be determined by defense. Iowa is seeking redemption after last year's loss in the final.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Iowa Hawkeyes to Face Undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in Women's SemifinalsThe Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the women's semifinals after defeating UConn. Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading women's scorer, aims to become a national champion. South Carolina seeks revenge for last season's loss to Iowa.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Iowa Hawkeyes vs South Carolina Gamecocks1 South Carolina meets 1 Iowa and Clark in National Championship, fresh off her 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast game

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women’s Final Four. South Carolina awaits.Nextup for the Hawkeyes is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

South Carolina and Iowa Among Favorites in Women's NCAA TournamentThe end is near for perfect brackets in the women's NCAA Tournament, with just 1.7% remaining perfect on CBS' site. South Carolina is the favorite among brackets submitted to the CBS site, followed by Iowa. Last year's champion, LSU, is on 3.2% of ballots.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Brackets backing South Carolina and Iowa for women's NCAA TournamentUndefeated South Carolina is the favorite among brackets submitted to the CBS site to win the women’s NCAA Tournament. But many also believe in Caitlin Clark and Iowa. The Gamecocks were chosen on 40.7% of CBS ballots to win the NCAA Tournament, followed by Iowa at 30.6%. Then there is a serious drop-off, with USC next at 3.6%.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »