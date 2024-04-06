Iowa Hawkeyes advance to national title game after controversial foul call

The UConn Huskies gave Caitlin Clark fits in the Final Four , but that didn’t matter as the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to the national title game again after a 71-69 win. The Huskies' Nika Mühl made it a one-point game after UConn forced a steal on Iowa, and they would get a chance to take the lead with just seconds left on the clock after forcing a Hawkeyes turnover.

However, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards was called for a moving screen on Gabbie Marshall as Huskies star Paige Bueckers was trying to run around to get the ball for the potential game-winning shot. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM UConn legendary head coach Geno Auriemma was livid, as he screamed near his bench after referees called the foul with four seconds left to play. Huskies fans weren’t happy either after seeing video replay on the big screen at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which showed Edwards moving ever so slightly as Douglas tried to fight over the scree

Iowa Hawkeyes Uconn Huskies Final Four National Title Game Foul Call Controversy

