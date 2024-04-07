Iowa Guard Caitlin Clark Falls Short in National Championship Game

Caitlin Clark 's impressive college basketball career came to an end as Iowa finished as the national runner-up for the second consecutive year. Despite scoring a game-high 30 points, including a record-breaking 18 in the first quarter, Clark's efforts were not enough to secure the championship title against unbeaten South Carolina . Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, made 10 of 28 shots and finished her four-year tenure at Iowa City with a total of 3,951 points.

Her performances throughout the tournament have garnered significant attention, setting TV ratings records for women's college basketball. However, South Carolina's depth ultimately led them to victory in front of a packed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Caitlin Clark Iowa College Basketball National Championship South Carolina Records

