. It's an attempt to retain their state’s leadoff spot on the presidential nominating calendar without violating a new national party lineup endorsed by President Joe Biden that has South Carolina going first for 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party on Friday announced it plans to hold a caucus on Jan.

The change is part of a larger overhaul to revamp the state's Democratic caucus after 2020 when technical glitches sparked a meltdown that left The Associated Press.

The change is meant to comply with a new law signed in June by Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds requiring in-person caucuses. But it seeks to do that without violating the order of primary voting set out in the DNC's new calendar, Scott Brennan, who represents Iowa on the rules committee, told members. headtopics.com

The issue is largely moot for 2024 since Biden is seeking reelection and faces no major primary challengers. But the DNC is again planning to examine, meaning what happens next year could shape which states vote early in the presidential nominating process for years to come.

Hart said that the national party has assured state Democrats that the new plan means Iowa could again be among the first states on the 2028 presidential calendar — when the Democratic primary will be competitive and states going first will receive far more attention from candidates and the rest of the political world. headtopics.com

