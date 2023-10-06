. It's an attempt to retain their state’s leadoff spot on the presidential nominating calendar without violating a new national party lineup endorsed by President Joe Biden that has South Carolina going first for 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)WASHINGTON — (AP) — Iowa's Democratic Party announced Friday it will hold a caucus on Jan.

“We believe this delegate selection plan is definitely a compromise,” Rita Hart, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, said on a conference call with reporters. Final logistical details are still being hammered out, but the change is part of a larger overhaul to revamp the state's Democratic caucus after 2020 when technical glitches sparked a meltdown that left The Associated PressHe sought to empower Black and other minority voters critical to the party's support base while suggesting that in-person caucusing, which requires participants to...

Democratic officials in Iowa, by contrast, have said for months that they were working on creative ways to preserve a first-in-the-nation caucus without violating new party rules. “We know who our nominee is here in 2024. We know that President Biden is going to be our presidential nominee,” Hart said. “What’s really important is that we put ourselves in a good position for 2028. headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spotIowa’s Democratic Party says it will hold a caucus on Jan. 15 but won’t release the results until early March.

Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spotIowa’s Democratic Party says it will hold a caucus on Jan. 15 but won’t release the results until early March. Friday's announcement is the state party's attempt to retain Iowa’s leadoff spot on the presidential nominating calendar without violating a new national party lineup endorsed by President Joe Biden that has South Carolina going first for 2024. Iowa Republicans have already scheduled their caucus for that day, which falls on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. But Democrats will only meet in person that day to discuss nonpresidential business. Democrats’ presidential contest will be held by mail on Jan. 15, with party officials not releasing the results until Super Tuesday on March 5.

Iowa surrenders, will fall back to Super Tuesday for DemocratsIowa Democrats say they will compete for an earlier nominating contest in future years.

Ramaswamy says angry protesters rammed his car in Iowa; police say no evidence crash was intentionalVivek Ramaswamy's campaign says protesters upset about the Republican's remarks in opposition to aid for Ukraine purposely rammed his car in Iowa.

Iowa police dispute Ramaswamy campaign's claim that protesters rammed their car'Our investigation has revealed no evidence to substantiate' the claim that protesters hit Ramaswamy's car on purpose and fled, police said.

Protesters Ram Vivek Ramaswamy’s Car During Iowa VisitSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.