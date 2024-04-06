Iowa Defeats UConn in Controversial Finish to Reach National Championship Game

Iowa and UConn delivered a game for the ages Friday at the women’s Final Four in Cleveland as Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes narrowly outlasted the Huskies, 71–69, to punch a spot in the national championship game for the second straight year. But the ending wasn’t without some controversy and as a result, some disappointed members of the UConn faithful.with 3.9 seconds remaining.

Iowa took over possession and Clark hit one of two free throws before the Hawkeyes secured an offensive rebound on the star’s miss from the charity stripe, sealing the win and a spot in the title game., fans and media members weren’t thrilled to see the game end the way it did. Perhaps no group was as disappointed as a trio of UConn legends watching the game on an ESPN simulcast: Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi. “What an unfortunate time to call an offensive foul. Just know how to ruin the game,” Taurasi, a three-time champ with the Huskies, said with a wry smil

