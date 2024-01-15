Iowa Caucuses: What You Need to Know

The Iowa caucuses begin at 8 p.m. EST. They are the opening contest in the months-long Republican presidential primary process officially kicks off Monday, and despite some prolonged jockeying over the election calendar, the long primary season will once again begin in Iowa with a caucus process that has served as the lead-off voting event since the 1970s.

Since the contested Iowa caucuses of 2016 and 2020 may seem like a long time ago, here’s an update of what they are, how they work and why they matter.A political caucus is a gathering of people with a shared interest or goal. The Iowa caucuses are a series of local meetings held throughout the state where participants conduct party business and usually indicate their preference for a presidential nominee to represent the party on the November ballot. It’s also the first step in a months-long process to select people to serve as delegates to the national party conventions this summer. Iowa and New Hampshire are seen as the official kick-off to presidential election season, and can make or break presidential campaign





