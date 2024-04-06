Iowa and South Carolina to Face Off in NCAA Women's Basketball Title Game

This women’s college basketball season, which has pushed the sport to unprecedented popularity, will conclude Sunday with a dream NCAA title game matchup — Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark against unbeaten South Carolina . Clark, who has become something of a national treasure while shattering scoring records, will play for the NCAA title that eluded her last season with a loss to LSU. For the Gamecocks , it’s a chance to avenge their only defeat last season — 77-73 to Clark in the semifinals.

Clark scored a Final Four-record 41 points as Iowa ended South Carolina’s 42-game winning strea

Women's College Basketball NCAA Title Game Iowa South Carolina Caitlin Clark Unbeaten Popularity Records Gamecocks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Carolina and Iowa Among Favorites in Women's NCAA TournamentThe end is near for perfect brackets in the women's NCAA Tournament, with just 1.7% remaining perfect on CBS' site. South Carolina is the favorite among brackets submitted to the CBS site, followed by Iowa. Last year's champion, LSU, is on 3.2% of ballots.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Brackets backing South Carolina and Iowa for women's NCAA TournamentUndefeated South Carolina is the favorite among brackets submitted to the CBS site to win the women’s NCAA Tournament. But many also believe in Caitlin Clark and Iowa. The Gamecocks were chosen on 40.7% of CBS ballots to win the NCAA Tournament, followed by Iowa at 30.6%. Then there is a serious drop-off, with USC next at 3.6%.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Women’s NCAA tournament: Quality wins lead Texas to 1-seed with South Carolina, USC, IowaTexas could have to contend with No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 NC State and fourth-seeded Gonzaga.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

March Madness: South Carolina, Iowa, USC, Texas top seeded in women's NCAA TournamentWomen's basketball is having itself a moment as March Madness arrives.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

South Carolina and Iowa top seeds in the women's NCAA TournamentUndefeated South Carolina is the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament as the bracket was announced Sunday night.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

South Carolina, Iowa, USC and Texas are the top seeds in the women’s NCAA TournamentSouth Carolina is the the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season. Ca…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »