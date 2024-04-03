Iowa and LSU Game Draws Second-Largest Audience on ESPN Since 2012

Iowa and LSU attracted the second-largest audience for any basketball game on ESPN — college or pro — since 2012, the network said. The college basketball feast continues this Friday.LSU's Angel Reese, left, and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, called their Elite Eight game a great event for their sport. Millions of viewers agreed, launching the contest to the top of ESPN's ratings.

LSU's Angel Reese, left, and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, called their Elite Eight game a great event for their sport. Millions of viewers agreed, launching the contest to the top of ESPN's ratings.When the two most fascinating basketball teams in the country tipped off in a win-or-go-home game Monday night, the country took notice: Iowa and LSU attracted the second-largest audience for any basketball game on ESPN — college or pro — since 2012, the network said.12.3 million people watched the rematch of last year's NCAA women's tournament final, with a peak audience of 16.1 million viewer

