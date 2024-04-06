Iowa and Caitlin Clark to Face Unbeaten South Carolina in NCAA Title Game

The perfect player vs. the perfect team. A perfect ending. This women's college basketball season, which has pushed the sport to unprecedented popularity, will conclude Sunday with a dream NCAA title game matchup — Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark against unbeaten South Carolina . Clark, who has become something of a national treasure while shattering scoring records, will play for the NCAA title that eluded her last season with a loss to LSU.
For the Gamecocks, it's a chance to avenge their only defeat last season — 77-73 to Clark in the semifinals. Clark scored a Final Four-record 41 points as Iowa ended South Carolina's 42-game winning streak. TV ratings are expected to soar for this year's finale, which has seemed inevitable as Clark knocked down 3-pointers at a never-seen-before rate and the Gamecocks rampaged through the Southeastern Conference and now this tourney. Iowa's win last week over Angel Reese and LSU — a rematch of last year's championship — set a record with 1
