Iowa Allocates Grant Funding to Expand Summer Meal Sites for Low-Income Kids

Iowa is directing nearly a million dollars in grant funding to expand summer meal sites for low-income kids. It is an effort that advocates welcome, but some remained worried that it won’t be enough to alleviate the barriers to access that were addressed by a separate federal program — providing roughly $29 million to Iowa 's low-income families.

The state is allocating $900,000 to schools and nonprofit organizations that participate in certain federal programs designed to serve summer meals and snacks in counties where at least 50% of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. The state’s funding would be used to either open new sites or to supplement existing sites’ expenses like local food purchases or community outreach. Meg Brink, a registered dietician who consults on school food programs across the state, said the nutrition standards associated with these federal programs offer vital meals — and lessons on healthy diets — for students

Iowa Grant Funding Summer Meal Sites Low-Income Kids Federal Program Nutrition Standards Healthy Diets

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kansas State vs Iowa Predictions, Picks, and Odds: Wildcats Hang Tough in IowaMarch Madness picks, odds, and predictions for Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes. March Madness free picks and best bet analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Iowa women's basketball team leaves a lasting impact on Iowa girl battling cancer14-year-old Bailey Lux has been battling cancer for two years, and the Iowa women's basketball team has been there for her every step of the way.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Milpitas moves forward with rental assistance programCity allocates $773,341 to support low-income residents, workers.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks Face Off in NCAA Women's ChampionshipThe Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks are competing in the 2024 NCAA women's championship. Iowa is aiming for its first championship, while South Carolina has previously won twice. The game is highly anticipated, with Iowa star Caitlin Clark drawing attention. South Carolina has the opportunity to achieve a perfect season if they defeat Iowa.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Los Gatos council allocates $60,000 for ongoing support of town’s unhousedFunding extends shower, restroom, hotel programs.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Alabama Allocates $1.6 Million to Battle Illegal DrugsAlabama Governor, Ivey, has allocated $1.6 million to support regional drug task forces in their fight against illegal drugs and drug related crimes. The grants will be used to cover overtime, operational, and equipment expenses, with the aim of taking drugs off the streets.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »