IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for breaching charter

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the move by the Russian Olympic Committee on Oct. 5 violated the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian Olympic body.

Adams said the suspension has not yet affected the possibility of neutral Russian athletes competing at next year's Paris Olympics.

