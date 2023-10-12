IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee and cuts off its funding

The International Olympic Committee took the unusual step of suspending the Russian Olympic Committee on Thursday as punishment for Russia’s recent attempt to claim athletes from regions in Ukraine as their own.

IOC officials repeatedly have said they will not make a decision on changing their policy on Russian and Belarusian independent athletes until closer to the Olympics. “The decision for when the decision will be taken has not been made yet,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Thursday during a news conference in Mumbai. headtopics.com

