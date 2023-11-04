Involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin dismissed

Prosecutors announced Thursday that an involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin had been dismissed. The charge stemmed from the deadly shooting on the set of the Western movie, "Rust" in 2021. Miguel Custodio, a trial attorney in Los Angeles joined LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow to discuss the case.On a recent episode of SiriusXM’s "," the 65-year-old actor opened up about his personal life, noting that no more new kids are in his future.Baldwin quickly replied, "I’m done

. I’m done." Alec Baldwin attends the"The Public" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Baldwin recalled a recent surgery when there was a chance a nerve near his pelvis could be cut. He told the doctor jokingly, "‘Oh, you can just rip that out if you want. Just take that nerve, get a pair of pliers and just pull it out during the surgery because I don't need that anymore.’" The "30 Rock" and "It’s Complicated" star has eight children - Carmen, 10, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, five, Eduardo, three, Maria, two, and Ilaria, 14 months, with Hilaria, as well as 28-year-old Ireland with first wife Kim Basinger.BREAKING NEW

