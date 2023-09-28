Invincible Season 2's Main Villain Explained: Who Is Angstrom Levy

Angstrom Levy's origins and plans explored. One challenge often associated with adaptations of someone's work is making sure the adaptation is unique enough to differentiate it from the source - thus justifying its existence.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Invincible season 2 is slated to premiere later this year, and the mystery surrounding its main villain, Angstrom Levy, is enough to keep audiences waiting with bated breaths. Invincible is known for its brutal depictions of gore and violence, but it also benefits from strong writing and likable characters. That said, with Angstrom Levy as the main villain for the first half of Invincible season 2, those familiar with the original comic books already know that he's a formidable and dangerous foe.

One challenge often associated with adaptations of someone's work is making sure the adaptation is unique enough to differentiate it from the source - thus justifying its existence. Failure to do that generally makes the adaptations feel like a cash-grab for the creative forces involved, and a colossal waste of time for the audience. While it's safe to assume the show will go to great lengths to distinguish Angstrom Levy's TV iteration from his comic counterpart, there's enough information currently available to bring fans of the show up to speed.

Angstrom Levy's Invincible Backstory Explained While it's anyone's guess as to how Angstrom Levy attained the ability to do so, he possesses the ability to create portals to multiple dimensions and travel through parallel Earths. Moreover, he uses this ability to gain knowledge about himself from the different universes thus attaining a near-infinite amount of knowledge and wisdom. In the comics, Invincible is in pursuit of the Mauler Twins, two of his most formidable and recognizable foes, when they inadvertently lead him to Angstrom Levy's hideout.

Caught in between the commotion from their battle, Levy nearly dies in an explosion caused by the twins. Seeing Invincible perfectly intact after the explosion, Angstrom Levy assumes that Invincible was responsible for his near-death experience and vows revenge on the young hero. If that weren't bad enough, Angstrom Levy becomes severely disfigured as a result of the accident - itself enlarging his head to inhumane proportions, thus cementing his hatred for Invincible.

What Powers Angstrom Levy Has In Invincible Season 2 Angstrom Levy is perhaps one of the most capable and lethal foes in Invincible. As mentioned before he has the ability to create portals to multiple dimensions and pass through them at will, he can teleport, has enhanced strength and durability as a result of his recent disfigurement/transformation, and has a genius-level intellect thanks to his enhanced brain. Most of these abilities aren't too different from what Invincible is used to facing, but his dimension-hopping ability does pose an interesting threat.

If Angstrom Levy can travel to different dimensions and interact with himself from parallel universes (i.e. asking about a foe's weakness or true identity, who might try to kill him, etc.) gaining access to that kind of knowledge would in effect make him invincible - no pun intended. Robert Kirkman is a clever writer, so this is something he no doubt kept in mind when making the character, but it will be interesting to see how the show handles this potentially overpowered ability. Additionally, it will be fun to see if there are any major drawbacks or differences in Invincible season 2's version of Angstrom Levy's abilities from his comic book's iteration.

What Angstrom Levy's Invincible Season 2 Story Will Be Naturally, when adapting a series from one medium to the next, there are always going to be concerns from hardcore fans regarding the integrity of the adaptation. Even something seemingly as innocuous as slightly changing a beloved character's appearance can greatly disrupt the core fanbase and lead to major pushback. In the case of Kirkman's series, that line of thinking still applies when it comes to Angstrom Levy.

However, Kirkman himself seems to be fully aware of that as he recently revealed regarding Invincible season 2's multiverse story that this version of Angstrom Levy is going to be "more lively and vibrant." Much of his newfound appreciation for the character can be attributed to the voice-over talent of This Is Us and Emmy Award-winning actor, Sterling K. Brown. Furthermore, Angstrom Levy's story in Invincible season 2 will largely be the same as his comic book adaptation's story. Levy views himself as Invincible's arch nemesis and with the show pulling from the same freak accident that occurs in the comics, that still appears to be the case. With the Invincible season 2 premiere right around the corner, viewers will soon learn how the show's version of Angstrom Levy holds up to his comic version.