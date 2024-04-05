Invincible Season 2 Returns After Controversial Split

Invincible Season 2 returned in November 2023 after a mini-break. Creator Robert Kirkman addressed the decision to split the season, acknowledging the backlash but stating that it was necessary for production.

Despite the split, the series continues to be a huge hit and remains popular on the Amazon platform.

