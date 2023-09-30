Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Teases Mark Actually Wins Fights in Season 2

One of the big criticisms many fans had about Invincible's first season was that Mark Grayson's titular hero seemed to be anything but with all of the major losses he took, but the creator behind it all is teasing that Mark will actually be...

One of the big criticisms many fans had about Invincible's first season was that Mark Grayson's titular hero seemed to be anything but with all of the major losses he took, but the creator behind it all is teasing that Mark will actually be winning more fights in the upcoming Season 2 of the series. Invincible really took the world by storm when the first season made its debut with Amazon Prime Video as it followed Mark going through finding out he had superpowers and trying his best to use them as a hero. But it's been a rough road for him so far.

Invincible Season 2 will be premiering with Amazon Prime Video later this Fall, and the creator of the original Invincible comics (and executive producer for the TV series) Robert Kirkman actually responded to fans saying Mark took a lot of losses through the first season. Hyping up what's coming Invincible's way as he takes on more threats in the coming season, Kirkman teased that Mark will actually be winning some fights. He'll still lose some, but he'll"start" winning in Season 2.

Will Mark Win More in Invincible Season 2? "I think that a lot of people who haven't read the comic are probably expecting Season 2 to have another advancement of the core story between Mark and Nolan," Kirkman began teasing Angstrom Levy's debut in Season 2 when speaking to IGN."I think that the opportunity is there to show them, no, Invincible is a big story, and it covers a lot of ground, and it's not just Mark and Nolan over, and over, and over again. There's certainly aspects of that. If you're a big Nolan fan, be excited for season two, but there are so many other stories in Mark's world and Angstrom Levy is a big signifier of that."

It seems that Levy will be the core of Mark's losses as Mark will win elsewhere,"This is a character that kind of comes in at a time when Nolan is gone and really becomes a Mark-centric villain, and is one of the first villains that really put Mark through his paces and showed him as a capable superhero." And speaking on Mark's multiple losses, Kirkman added,"Another thing that I see people talking about with season one is, 'When is Mark going to start winning fights?' He starts winning fights in Season 2."

But he'll still lose fights as Kirkman explained,"He still does lose fights, though. Angstrom Levy is another big part of that, just showing Mark as a capable superhero who can stand on his own and to really give people a sense of what this show really is about."

Are you hoping to see more of Mark's wins when Invincible Season 2 premieres with Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!