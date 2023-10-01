Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Teases How Atom Eve Fits Into Season 2

Invincible is gearing up to return for its highly anticipated second season later this Fall, and the creator behind it all is setting up just how important Atom Eve will be to Season 2! Invincible's first season introduced fans to a number of...

Invincible series creator (and executive producer behind the TV series) Robert Kirkman was recently asked by IGN about the release of the Atom Eve special and how this could factor into the new season, and Kirkman explained that not only is the new special episode"absolutely essential viewing" but it will help to further establish how big of a role Atom Eve will factor into Invincible Season 2, Season 3 and even potentially beyond should the series continue with more seasons after.

How Atom Eve Factors Into Invincible "I think Atom Eve is an essential character in the life of Invincible, and over the course of what we hope will be a many-season show, you'll see just how important she is. Her importance to this universe is really firmly established in that special," Kirkman began when talking about the Invincible: Atom Eve special."That special is absolutely essential viewing.

How Atom Eve Factors Into Invincible "I think Atom Eve is an essential character in the life of Invincible, and over the course of what we hope will be a many-season show, you'll see just how important she is. Her importance to this universe is really firmly established in that special," Kirkman began when talking about the Invincible: Atom Eve special."That special is absolutely essential viewing. It's definitely a primer for a lot of the things that happen in Season 2 and 3, and it'll give you a better understanding of this character that is so integral to what we're doing in Invincible."

"So, yeah, I think it's a great glimpse into her backstory and I think puts her on par with Invincible as far as how much we know about the character and how invested in them we are," Kirkman continued. It was such a successful special in terms of storytelling that Kirkman opened up about his hopes to do more,"It's nice to be able to have this side episode that spotlights a cool character, so I'm hopeful that we'll be able to do more, and I'm very thankful that we got to do this one."

Thankfully it won't be too long before we see Invincible Season 2 as it releases Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd. What are you hoping to see from Atom Eve in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!