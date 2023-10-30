Economists at Scotiabank analyze Greenback’s outlook. USD remains firm Generally, the USD remains firm but the DXY is not advancing and remains below the early October peak. Price action does suggest there is better USD selling pressure emerging on modest gains over the past few sessions and the oscillator studies indicate the DXY is heavily overbought on the medium-term charts.

But investors will need a clear reason to lean a bit harder on the USD from here and it’s not obvious where that cue will come from; month end might not do it (passive rebalancing signals look neutral) while the Fed may retain the pretense that it is still thinking about tightening a bit more and markets are expecting decent (190-200K) NFP jobs at the end of the week.

United States Headlines Read more: FXStreetNews »

Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan and Fed Decision to Shape USD/JPY’s PathBank of Japan and Federal Reserve monetary policy meetings to take center stage in the week ahead. Volatility could pick up for the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen, with several risk events on the calendar. Read more ⮕

AUD/USD holds positive ground below the mid-0.6300s ahead of Australian Retail SalesThe AUD/USD pair kicks off the week in a positive mood below the mid-0.6300s during the early Asian session on Monday. The softer US Dollar (USD) lend Read more ⮕

EUR/USD attracts some sellers around 1.0550 ahead of the German GDP, CPI dataThe EUR/USD pair posts losses during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. In the busy week in terms of economic data release, traders will take cu Read more ⮕

GBP/USD struggles for a firm direction, remains on the defensive around 1.2100 markThe GBP/USD pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a multi-day-old trading range, around the 1.2100 mark d Read more ⮕

PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1781 vs. 7.1782 previousOn Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1781 as compared to Friday's fix of 7.178 Read more ⮕

Gold Price Jumps Hurdles Ahead of Fed and Despite a USD Rally. Higher XAU/USD?The gold price steadied to start the week after climbing to a five-month peak last Friday. The precious metal has overcome higher Treasury yields and a solid US Dollar. Read more ⮕