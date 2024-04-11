Investors Turn on Elon Musk as Tesla Stock Declines, says CNBC's Jim Cramer

CNBC 's Jim Cramer discussed the decline of Tesla stock and the changing perception of CEO Elon Musk among investors. While investors used to admire Musk when Tesla 's stock was performing well, they have now turned on him as shares have dropped more than 30% year to date . Cramer pointed out that investors love Musk as long as he can make them money, but now they are concerned about the falling prices of Tesla 's electric vehicles and the competition from Chinese carmakers.
Additionally, some worry that Musk is distracted by other ventures like his takeover of X (formerly known as Twitter). With downgrades and price target cuts, the criticism towards Musk is increasing
