Please send feedback and tips to christine.idzelis@marketwatch.com or isabel.wang@marketwatch.com. You can also follow me on X at @cidzelis and find me on LinkedIn. Isabel Wang is at @Isabelxwang.Investors have been fleeing exchange-traded funds that buy corporate junk debt, a risky pocket of fixed income that has been outperforming the total U.S. investment-grade bond market as yields surge.

But junk bonds have posted gains so far in 2023, with their higher yields helping to absorb a drop in prices. The ICE BofA US High Yield Index had an effective yield of around 9% on Wednesday, according to data on the website of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

U.S. high-yield bonds compensated investors with a 4.33 percentage-point spread over comparable Treasurys as recently as Oct. 6, according to CreditSights data. High-yield, or junk, bond ETFs were falling Thursday as Treasury yields rose, after a report on inflation showed that headline consumer prices rose slightly more than Wall Street expectations for September. headtopics.com

The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG, which tracks an index of the total U.S. investment-grade bond market including Treasurys, had a slightly larger decline of 0.9% in Thursday afternoon trading.

That speaks to the fund being an integrated part of credit markets along with the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD, said Laipply. The smaller iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is the largest exchange-traded fund targeting corporate junk bonds, according to Aniket Ullal, head of ETF data and analytics at CFRA Research. The fund has around $13 billion of assets under management, FactSet data show. headtopics.com

“When you got rates so high on sovereign debt, it doesn’t really make sense for people to take on so much credit risk,” he said in a phone interview. While high-yield bond ETFs are up so far this year on a total return basis, investors worry that corporate borrowers of junk bonds are vulnerable in an economic downturn and face refinancing risks.

Investor appetite for ether futures exchange-traded funds has remained muted, despite a surge in new listings.

