Investors Monitor Fed Speeches and Await Economic Data

The benchmark rate edged higher on Thursday as investors closely monitored speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials and awaited the release of key economic data . Traders expect the U.S. central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at the Fed's May policy meeting , but see a roughly 56% chance of a cut at the Fed's June gathering.

10-year Treasury yield slightly higher as investors await Fed speeches, economic dataThe 10-year Treasury yield was slightly higher on Thursday as investors closely monitored speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials.

Forex Today: The Fed, the whole Fed and nothing but the FedThe Greenback managed to maintain its multi-session constructive bias well and sound and propel the USD Index (DXY) back above 104.00, albeit ephemerally.

US Dollar under pressure as Services PMI data and speeches from Fed policymakers are awaitedThe US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and the USD Index closed the second consecutive day in negative territory. S&P Global will release revisions to Services PMI data for Germany, the Eurozone and the UK on Thursday. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Goods Trade Balance data for February. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches during the American trading hours. ISM Services PMI in the US declined to 51.4 in March from 52.6 in February. This reading came in below the market expectation of 52.7 and weighed on the USD on Tuesday. Additionally, the Prices Paid Index of the survey, the inflation component, declined to 53.4 from 58.6. Later in the American session, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that they were in no rush to reduce rates

Investors Monitor China's Service Sector Data Amid Inflation ConcernsInvestors are keeping an eye on China's service sector data while concerns about inflation and strong economic data affect market sentiment.

Longevity investors announces Longevity Investors Conference 2024Following the resounding success of the Longevity Investors Lunch held during the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Longevity Investors is thrilled to unveil the upcoming Longevity Investors Conference 2024

Investors eye Fed rate cut, earnings as key to sustaining market rallyInvestors eye Fed rate cut, earnings as key to sustaining market rally

