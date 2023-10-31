Investors may not have as much exposure to thematic growth as they think, says BlackRock

The dominant “Magnificent Seven” stocks in the S&P 500 index may have some investors expecting that they’re “well exposed” to thematic growth in their portfolios, but that might not be the case, according to BlackRock. “While they might think they have a lot, or a significant exposure, to a specific theme, they actually might have quite little,” said Jay Jacobs, U.S. head of thematics and active equity ETFs at BlackRock, in a phone interview.

“People need to really intentionally allocate to them to get significant exposure.

