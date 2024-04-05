Investors Find Dallas-Fort Worth Most Attractive for Investment

D-FW is the darling among investors that report they see the highest returns from the region and find it to be the most attractive for investment this year. Construction continues on the 23Springs tower and the 2811 Maple apartment high-rise at the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Maple Avenue in Uptown Dallas as seen in February. In a U.S.
Investor Intentions Survey from CBRE Research released during the first quarter, results show investors’ biggest concerns involveBut Dallas-Fort Worth continues to be a bright spot for investors. Survey results showed the region was the strongest-performing market in the country for total property returns.More than half of the investors said they planned to buy more in 2024 than they did in 2023. Nearly three quarters expect to sell the amount or more than they did year over year. The majority of investors project transaction activity to pick up in the second half of 2024, both for the market as a whole and for their firms and companie
Investors Dallas-Fort Worth Investment Property Returns
