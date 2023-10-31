Investors Celebrate Inflation Report as Consumer Sentiment Remains Pessimistic

According to investors, Tuesday’s inflation report was something to celebrate. After the latest numbers from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices didn’t rise as fast as expected in October, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA jumped nearly 500 points and the S&P 500 SPX and Nasdaq Composite COMP posted their best days since April. Wall Street seemed reassured that the Federal Reserve is likely done raising interest rates, and that the economy is on the right track.

On Main Street, the mood is less likely to lighten. Measures of American consumer sentiment have proven persistently pessimistic in the last few months, showing that most people don’t feel great about the state of the economy despite cooling price increases and a strong labor market. The University of Michigan’s measure of consumer sentiment fell to a six-month low in November, and a Monday report from the Federal Reserve showed consumers don’t expect inflation to ease over the next yea

What the Latest U.S. GDP Report Means for Inflation and Odds of Recession

