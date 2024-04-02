Investors Brace for Volatility After Strong First Quarter

It is time for investors to buckle up as a strong first quarter could be followed by a frightful year, according to CFRA's Sam Stovall. Stocks are coming off a historically strong start to the year, with the S & P 500 registering its best first quarter going back to 2019.

However, the broad market index kicked off the second quarter on a sour note , losing more than 1% as the 10-year Treasury note yield hit its highest level since November on fears that Federal Reserve rate cuts may not arrive as soon as expected. .SPX 1D mountain S & P 500 History shows investors should expect volatility can continue, according to Stovall. A strong first quarter typically suggests a good second quarter, the strategist found. He noted the 15 strongest first-quarter returns since World War II, which have averaged a 12.5% advance, were followed by second quarters that averaged a 3.7% increase. However, it could also mean equities are more vulnerable to significant setbacks from her

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin falls for a second day as investors brace for more volatility in AprilBitcoin fell to start the new month and quarter, amid rising Treasury yields and strength in the U.S. dollar.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Aptos holders brace for volatility with $334 million worth of APT due to flood marketsAptos (APT) price suffered rejection from the peak of the market range at $14.55 on March 6, what came on the back of a broader market dump could become worse as the network readies for massive unlocks event.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Longevity investors announces Longevity Investors Conference 2024Following the resounding success of the Longevity Investors Lunch held during the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Longevity Investors is thrilled to unveil the upcoming Longevity Investors Conference 2024

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Volatility Heats UpLyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin back above $67,000, but market volatility causes spike in liquidationsBitcoin's upward price trajectory in the past 24 hours has caused almost $40 million in BTC short liquidations.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

Nissan looks to address 'extreme market volatility' with 30 new models, EV cost cutsNissan is targeting an additional 1 million unit sales in the next three years and a 30% reduction in electric vehicle production costs by 2030.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »