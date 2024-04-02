Investors Brace for Volatility After Strong First Quarter

It is time for investors to buckle up as a strong first quarter could be followed by a frightful year, according to CFRA's Sam Stovall. Stocks are coming off a historically strong start to the year, with the S & P 500 registering its best first quarter going back to 2019.
However, the broad market index kicked off the second quarter on a sour note , losing more than 1% as the 10-year Treasury note yield hit its highest level since November on fears that Federal Reserve rate cuts may not arrive as soon as expected. .SPX 1D mountain S & P 500 History shows investors should expect volatility can continue, according to Stovall. A strong first quarter typically suggests a good second quarter, the strategist found. He noted the 15 strongest first-quarter returns since World War II, which have averaged a 12.5% advance, were followed by second quarters that averaged a 3.7% increase. However, it could also mean equities are more vulnerable to significant setbacks from her
