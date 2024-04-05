Investors Await Jobs Report as Fed Official Cools Rate Cut Expectations

Investors are awaiting the release of the jobs report , as a Federal Reserve official has cooled expectations for rate cuts . The report is expected to show a weaker hiring pace than in February. Investors will also be looking for any signs of weakening in the labor market .

