Investors Advised to Take Advantage of Bond Yield Spikes, Says BlackRock

Investors should take advantage of spikes in bond yields while they can and reinvest their cash, according to BlackRock's iShares strategy team. Surprisingly high readings for both economic growth and inflation have buoyed bond yields in 2024. The 10-year Treasury yield hit a new high for 2024 earlier this week. But according to a spring investment outlook from iShares, this won't last long.
"We believe the recent back up in rates is probably the last best opportunity to extend duration," wrote Gargi Pal Chaudhuri, chief investment and portfolio strategist, Americas, at BlackRock. US10Y YTD mountain The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has been rising in 2024. Duration is a way to measure how a bond's value changes in response to interest rates. Generally speaking, the value of a bond goes up as interest rates go down, with longer-dated bonds seeing the biggest gain
