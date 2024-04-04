Investors Advised to Stick with Fixed Income Investments Despite Fed's Rate Cut

Investors may want to stick with fixed income investments — possibly even adding to them — despite the Federal Reserve 's intention to cut interest rates this year. 'Your biggest mistake could be rushing back into equities before you're considering all these opportunities in fixed income,' BondBloxx co-founder and COO Joanna Gallegos told CNBC's 'yield has reaccelerated over the past month. As of Thursday's market close, the yield was hovering near 4.31%. It touched 4.

429% on Wednesday,'If you go into the intermediate space, whether it's in credit or within Treasurys, you're taking on some risk and you're going to benefit from a total return tail wind when rates go down,' she said.'It's right now a 6-year duration, about a 6.6% yield,' the firm's global head of ETFs said in the same interview.'It's a best ideas portfolio.' 'We also converted a municipal bond mutual fund last Monday here at the NYSE to an ETF, symbol EVSM, and that's a municipa

Investors Fixed Income Investments Federal Reserve Interest Rates Equities Yield Risk Total Return Duration ETF Municipal Bond

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Investors Advised to Consider Quality Stocks Amid Market UncertaintyPiper Sandler recommends investors to turn to quality stocks due to market uncertainty. The investment firm believes that general uncertainty and lack of a clear economic trajectory will persist, and therefore suggests overweighting quality fundamentals at a reasonable price. The firm looks for stocks with attractive value, cash flow profitability, realized growth, and expected near-term growth. Piper Sandler's Macro Select model has shown strong returns in the past year.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Jim Cramer’s guide to investing: How to start picking individual stocksCNBC's Jim Cramer advised beginner investors on how to successfully begin picking individual stocks.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Longevity investors announces Longevity Investors Conference 2024Following the resounding success of the Longevity Investors Lunch held during the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Longevity Investors is thrilled to unveil the upcoming Longevity Investors Conference 2024

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Donor-advised funds: US regulators scrambling to catch up with boom in charitable giving accountsA revolution in charitable giving is underway due to the growth of donor-advised funds in the United States.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Brisbane Olympics Organizers Advised to Build New Stadium for 2032 GamesAn independent review committee has recommended Brisbane Olympics organizers build a new stadium on a greenfield site and scrap plans to demolish and redevelop a century-old cricket ground as the centerpiece for 2032. Brisbane’s former mayor Graham Quirk led a two-month review which handed its findings to the Queensland state government on Monday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Angleton advised to prepare for severe storms Saturday nightAfter the Houston area faced severe weather Friday evening, the City of Angleton is advising its citizens to prepare for another night of intense conditions.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »