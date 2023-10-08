Investor Nelson Peltz to Target Disney Again: Report

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has amassed a $2.5 billion stake in Walt Disney Co.

and is preparing to make a second run at pressuring the company to grant him with board seats, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

