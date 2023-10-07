Investment titan BlackRock has taken massive hits because of its use of ESG

Despite Wall Street and voter reservations, the money is on a Trump vs. Biden rematchAMC stock pushers are another example of social media scariness

The truth is always more complicated than political agitprop, of course. Fink is really a moderate Democrat aside from being an excellent risk manager during a successful 50-year career on Wall Street. BlackRock’s pure ESG portfolio is just a small percentage — $700 billion — of its $10 trillion in total assets under management.

“You can say it, but I won’t,” Fink recently told me before expounding on the need for sustainable energy sources. It won’t be easy. BlackRock’s messaging pickle was on display Tuesday night during a “summit” of business and finance execs sponsored by the news outlet Semafor when its business editor, Liz Hoffman, interviewed a man named Mark Wiedman, head of BlackRock’s global client business. headtopics.com

Despite its attacks from conservatives, Wiedman said ESG is a “capitalist impulse . . . a demand from clients.” Fair point. Larry Fink and BlackRock didn’t create the demand from blue-state pension officials and other virtue-signaling investors who want ESG porfolios.

“Speak softly and invest money,” he said, “We don’t need as much talk,” he said, “ so we’ve been a little quieter because actually, that’s what our clients are looking for.”, a.k.a the Notorious SBF, started last week. The odds of him getting exonerated are pretty low. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Macroeconomic factors, green metals demand and ESG impacting on mining investmentMacroeconomic factors, demand for green metals and environmental, social and governance endeavours are all factors that are influencing investment in mining, speakers outlined during the second day of the Joburg Indaba, which was held this week. Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) CEO designate Craig Miller said the company has benefitted from the changing macroeconomic environment, with the just energy transition and need for reduced emissions resulting in increasing demand for platinum group metals (PGMs).

Ellis Brooklyn Reveals $9 Million Investment RoundThe company was founded by New York Times columnist Bee Shapiro.

Why Generative AI Is the Next Best Investment for GRC TeamsThis story contains new, firsthand information uncovered by the writer.

Ripple's Distribution of XRP Did Not Constitute Offer and Sale of Investment ContractsThe Court concludes that Ripple’s Other Distributions did not constitute the offer and sale of investment contracts.

How CZ Declined $40 Million Investment Offer from SBFCrypto Blog