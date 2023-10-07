Investment titan BlackRock has taken massive hits because of its use of ESG

Despite Wall Street and voter reservations, the money is on a Trump vs. Biden rematchAMC stock pushers are another example of social media scariness
The truth is always more complicated than political agitprop, of course. Fink is really a moderate Democrat aside from being an excellent risk manager during a successful 50-year career on Wall Street. BlackRock’s pure ESG portfolio is just a small percentage — $700 billion — of its $10 trillion in total assets under management.
“You can say it, but I won’t,” Fink recently told me before expounding on the need for sustainable energy sources. It won’t be easy. BlackRock’s messaging pickle was on display Tuesday night during a “summit” of business and finance execs sponsored by the news outlet Semafor when its business editor, Liz Hoffman, interviewed a man named Mark Wiedman, head of BlackRock’s global client business. headtopics.com
Despite its attacks from conservatives, Wiedman said ESG is a “capitalist impulse . . . a demand from clients.” Fair point. Larry Fink and BlackRock didn’t create the demand from blue-state pension officials and other virtue-signaling investors who want ESG porfolios.
“Speak softly and invest money,” he said, “We don’t need as much talk,” he said, “ so we’ve been a little quieter because actually, that’s what our clients are looking for.”, a.k.a the Notorious SBF, started last week. The odds of him getting exonerated are pretty low. headtopics.com