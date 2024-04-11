Markets had expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in June, with further cuts expected later this year, but that shifted dramatically following the release, with traders now expecting the first cut in September, according to CME Group calculations. European investors' focus is on the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision Thursday, with the central bank being closely watched for clues that it could start to cut rates in summer.Asia markets tumble as U.S.
inflation stokes higher-for-longer rate worries; China CPI slows The investment bank's analysts highlighted that, while the short-term outlook remains cloudy,"there is potentially still a lot to stay excited about medium term." The Wall Street bank expects the 'attractive' yet 'high risk' stock could go up by 280% over the next 12 months. CNBC Pro: Beyond the U.S.: Investment analyst names markets - and stocks - he is betting on right now Attractive returns and the breadth of opportunities have historically been among the many reasons why the U.S. has reigned supreme among investors. While the global superpower still has"some areas that look good" in terms of value, investment analyst Steven Glass at Pella Funds Management has his sights on opportunities in other geographies. "There are still areas that look good value, but generally, it's outside of the U.S.," Glass, who is managing director at the investment house said, naming markets - and stocks - he is betting on right no
