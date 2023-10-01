Investigators search for pilot of single-engine plane after it crashes into a New Hampshire lake

The single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee near Gilford, New Hampshire at about 9:15 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Lopashanski said they renewed their search for the pilot Sunday. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. The NTSB will lead the investigation.

