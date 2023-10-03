Investigators ID passenger of accused armed burglar’s car who died in crash with cop

The aftermath of a crash, which occurred in the area of MacArthur and Elmwood Avenues in Long Branch involving an armed burglary suspect's car and a Long Branch Police car.Officers from the Long Branch Police Department responded to a 911 call shortly before 4 a.m. on Aug. 14 after a caller reporting a break-in at a home involving an armed person, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

njdotcom

The aftermath of a crash, which occurred in the area of MacArthur and Elmwood Avenues in Long Branch involving an armed burglary suspect's car and a Long Branch Police car.car driven by an armed burglary suspect

that was hit by police vehicle in Long Branch and later died as a result was identified Tuesday by investigators.

Long Branch Patrolman Lucas Brito was involved in a crash with a car that was believed to be driven by a suspect in the robbery in the area of MacArthur and Elmwood avenues, the office said. The officer was identified for the first time on Tuesday, as well.

The passenger of the car, Tracee Blount, 38, of Long Branch, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where she was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m., authorities said.

This sparked an investigation by the attorney general’s office, which becomes involved anytime a person dies in an encounter with police. The office also released video recordings and 911 calls on Tuesday that were related to the fatal crash.

The driver, later identified as Altonia Williams, 45, of Long Branch, was taken into custody and transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment, as was Brito, the office said.

Brito was later released. It was unclear how long Williams spent in the hospital.

Williams was charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office with eluding, hindering apprehension or investigation, armed burglary and multiple weapons-related offenses, investigators said. The status of his case was not immediately clear.

The fatal crash is still under investigation by the office. The findings will be ultimately be presented to a grand jury to see if any charges are warranted.

