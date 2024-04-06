Investigation Underway into Freeway Shooting on Interstate 80

An investigation is now underway into a broad daylight freeway shooting on Interstate 80 that sent one person to the hospital on Friday. It happened in the middle of rush hour at the Ashby Avenue on-ramp to the highway in Berkeley just before 5 p.m. A 911 caller said someone in another vehicle shot the driver in their car. The victim’s car was a silver Toyota Camry, which afterwards slammed into a barrier.

"There was clearly significant damage to the victim's vehicle, as well from the crash, so we are still waiting to hear what injuries were sustained by the victim between the shooting as well as the crash," said CHP officer Andrew Barclay. Officers temporarily shut down the on-ramp and diverted drivers for several hours. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Next to the badly damaged Toyota, a woman, inside the car at the time, was interviewed by police. Officers located at least one bullet casing at the split to the on-ramp

