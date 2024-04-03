Investigation Underway into Fatal Cargo Ship Fire at Port Newark

Eight months after a fatal fire on a cargo ship at Port Newark, new details have emerged about what went wrong. The families of the firefighters who lost their lives in the fire claim that their loved ones should never have been sent in to fight the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, which started in a 'pusher' jeep used to move cars onto the ship. The families' attorney plans to file new lawsuits in the case this month.

